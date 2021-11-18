Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

IWM opened at $235.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $175.07 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

