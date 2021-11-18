Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 3,073 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.