Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,244 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 86,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.