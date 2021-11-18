Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.55 and a 12-month high of $133.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

