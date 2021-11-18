Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 32.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.41 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $165.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

