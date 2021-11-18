Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 4,351 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 210,965 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $2,874,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

