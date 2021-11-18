carVertical Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $136,600.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00217293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00085729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006249 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

