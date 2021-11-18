Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson Sells 7,385 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CWST traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.90. 180,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,846. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

