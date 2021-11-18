Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $290,994.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 180,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,032,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

