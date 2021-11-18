Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO Sells $13,579.62 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 7,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $13,579.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSLT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 424,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,592. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

