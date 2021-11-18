Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO Sells $13,579.62 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 7,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $13,579.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CSLT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 424,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,592. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.89.
Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Castlight Health Company Profile
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.