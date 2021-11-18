Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Sells $175,245.93 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 424,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,592. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.84 million, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSLT shares. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

