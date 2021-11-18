CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 81,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,554,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter.

IGR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 151,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

