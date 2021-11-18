CCUR (CCUR) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CCUR to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CCUR alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CCUR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 359 1329 1607 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 17.43%. Given CCUR’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 13.68

CCUR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s competitors have a beta of -0.52, indicating that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.29% -34.73% 3.75%

Summary

CCUR competitors beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.