CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,791 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of CDW worth $64,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $195.24 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day moving average of $182.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.