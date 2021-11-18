Ceapro (CRPOF) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Ceapro (OTCMKTS: CRPOF) is one of 893 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ceapro to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ceapro and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $11.29 million $1.39 million 47.79 Ceapro Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -110.47

Ceapro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ceapro. Ceapro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro N/A 3.56% 3.01% Ceapro Competitors -4,186.66% -129.32% -27.13%

Volatility & Risk

Ceapro has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ceapro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceapro Competitors 5227 19112 41287 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 70.91%. Given Ceapro’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ceapro has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment develops and commercializes anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients. The company was founded on May 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

