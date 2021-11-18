CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Tops $51.69 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $550.98 million and approximately $51.69 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00219965 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.