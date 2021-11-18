Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Celsius by 123.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 356,817 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $25,911,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Celsius by 128.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after buying an additional 321,071 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

NASDAQ CELH opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 700.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.