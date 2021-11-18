Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as low as C$1.76. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 6,179 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,318.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

