Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 3,107 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $78.19 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20.

