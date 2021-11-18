Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 5,243 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

