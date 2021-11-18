Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Buys $119,800.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 253,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 202,200 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

