Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Buys $62,300.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) insider Tia L. Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 253,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,772. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

