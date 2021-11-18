Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $440.02

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.02 ($5.75) and traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($3.04). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 211,933 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAML. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £412.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

