Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

