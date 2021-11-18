Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.
CENTA opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
