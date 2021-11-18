Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

CENTA opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 616.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

