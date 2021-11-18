Centric Swap Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00091919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.87 or 0.07091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,270.34 or 1.00079409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

