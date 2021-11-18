Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $15.94 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 25.0% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after buying an additional 585,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

Shares of PDD opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.06. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

