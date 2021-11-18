Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 16,133 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

Shares of NYSE PARR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 478,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $866.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 200.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

