Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Up 11.8%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU)’s share price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 145,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 107,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.