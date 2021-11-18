Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,023 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Middlesex Water worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 77.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 44.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 95.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

MSEX stock opened at $107.43 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $116.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

In related news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,082 shares of company stock worth $753,149. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

