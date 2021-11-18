Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,580 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of NV5 Global worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

