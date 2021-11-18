Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,354 shares of company stock valued at $697,423. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

