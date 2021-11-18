Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of ImmunoGen worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 346,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.44 on Thursday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

