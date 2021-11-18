Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Codexis worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after buying an additional 725,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after buying an additional 394,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 130.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 322,793 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 73.4% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 270,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 57.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 265,885 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

CDXS stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

