Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of RealReal worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2,898.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after buying an additional 2,382,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 78.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth $17,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 240.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 746,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527,176 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,730 shares of company stock worth $3,727,004. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

