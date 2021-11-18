Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.28% of SP Plus worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 39.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 38.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 18.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

SP opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $743.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

