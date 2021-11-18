Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Marcus & Millichap worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $212,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

MMI opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.84. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.