Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,288 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Arcus Biosciences worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 253,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 167,335 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

RCUS opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.