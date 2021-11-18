Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,555 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Ebix worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 45.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.