Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,118 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of FARO Technologies worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in FARO Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after buying an additional 135,609 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FARO Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

FARO opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.29 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

