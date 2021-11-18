Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 36,407 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Apollo Medical worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 547.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 724.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 639.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

