Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 37,788 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Seres Therapeutics worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 102.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.