Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 73,516 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of MannKind worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $15,407,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MannKind by 158.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 294.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 295,730 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

