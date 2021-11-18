Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,699 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

HLX opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $543.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

