Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of World Acceptance worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 49.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD opened at $224.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $97.13 and a 1-year high of $261.23.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $47,005.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,782 shares of company stock worth $3,189,855 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

