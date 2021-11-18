Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

EFSC stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

