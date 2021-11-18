Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of ProPetro worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

PUMP opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $886.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 3.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.