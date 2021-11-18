Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of National HealthCare worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1,021.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

