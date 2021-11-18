Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Photronics worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,506 shares of company stock valued at $957,471 over the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

