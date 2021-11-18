Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after buying an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 82.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after buying an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 373.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 57.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 28.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after acquiring an additional 435,345 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YNDX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $81.77 on Thursday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

